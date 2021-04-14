FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 212.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of FirstService worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FirstService by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $22,071,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.28. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

