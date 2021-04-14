Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

