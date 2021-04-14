Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Five9 worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

