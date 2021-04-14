Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54.84 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Flamingo has a market cap of $142.64 million and $54.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001501 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.69 or 0.99425614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.00849379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

