Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $144.87 million and $87.51 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

