Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Flex has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

