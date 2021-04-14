Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Flex worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,494,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

