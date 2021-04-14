Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $469.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

