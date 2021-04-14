Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

