FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.29% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

