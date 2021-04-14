FLIP Market Cap Achieves $730,935.37 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $730,935.37 and $151.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00061612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00633391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036979 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

