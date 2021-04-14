Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up about 3.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.30. 16,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

