Flow Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $36.94 or 0.00058875 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $54.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

