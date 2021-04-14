FlypMe Reaches Market Cap of $541,888.87 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $541,888.87 and approximately $9,532.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

