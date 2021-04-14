FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. FMC has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

