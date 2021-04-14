Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FHTX) Lock-Up Period To End on April 21st

Foghorn Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FHTX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Foghorn Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

