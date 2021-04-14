Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $300.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 291.43 ($3.81), with a volume of 11096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.50 ($3.83).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £666.51 million and a PE ratio of -112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,021 shares of company stock worth $31,155,410.

Forterra Company Profile (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.