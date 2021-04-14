Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.58. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5,025 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

