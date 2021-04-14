Frax Achieves Market Cap of $116.53 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $116.53 million and $3.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,664,565 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

