Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 562,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 57,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

