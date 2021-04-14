freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.53 ($25.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNTN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.06 ($23.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.88. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

