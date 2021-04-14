Freestate Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freestate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,667. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

