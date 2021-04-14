Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Down 1.9%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 20,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market cap of C$67.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.