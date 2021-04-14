Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FRD stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

