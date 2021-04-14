Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $71,423.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00624086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00036925 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

