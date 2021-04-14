Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 69,660 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,660 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 14.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

