Frontier One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.42 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00004622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $45.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.