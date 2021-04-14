FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:FTPAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ FTPAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

