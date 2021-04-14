FUD.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $713,501.07 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $30.21 or 0.00047030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $713,501.07 and $297,970.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

