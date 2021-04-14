FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.40

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 10248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

