Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.88

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.88 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 35.63 ($0.47). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47), with a volume of 139,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £80.51 million and a P/E ratio of -120.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Terry Dugdale acquired 25,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Also, insider Dominic Lavelle acquired 50,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 349,960 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,400.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

