Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 262.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Fulton Financial worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

