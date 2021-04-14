Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $85.68 million and approximately $959,953.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
