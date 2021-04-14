Fusible (FUSII) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,147.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $89,147.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00005850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

