FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

