FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kandi Technologies Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15).

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

