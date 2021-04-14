FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TOPCF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Topcon has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

