FY2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

