FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

