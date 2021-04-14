FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.