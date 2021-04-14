FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

