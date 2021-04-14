FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

