FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

HBM opened at $7.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

