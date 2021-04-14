FY2021 EPS Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

