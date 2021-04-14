FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 87,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

