FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Valeo in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.18.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

