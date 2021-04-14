FY2022 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,824,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $146,881.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

