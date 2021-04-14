FY2022 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

