FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

