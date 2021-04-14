FY2022 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

UFPI opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

